Bear Attack in Maharashtra: Father Killed, Son Injured in Chandrapur

A man was killed and his son injured after being attacked by a bear in Junona forest, about 7 km east of the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Saturday, August 23, when Arun Kashiram Kukse and his son Vijay had gone to the forest to collect 'kudya' leaves. The bear suddenly attacked Arun. Vijay tried to save his father but sustained minor injuries. Hearing their screams, villagers rushed to the spot and attacked the bear with axes. The animal received more than ten wounds before releasing Arun.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Father and Son Seriously Injured in Sloth Bear Attack Near Junona Village Chandrapur.

Both father and son were rushed to the hospital. While Vijay escaped with injuries, Arun succumbed to his wounds on Monday at AIIMS Nagpur. The injured bear, captured by forest officials and shifted to the Chandrapur Transit Centre, also died the same day. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.

Chandrapur Forest Range Officer Ghanshyam Naigamkar said people should gradually reduce their dependence on forest resources to prevent such tragedies. Residents, however, expressed anger at the forest department, pointing out that wild animals, including tigers, are frequently spotted, but little has been done to protect villagers.