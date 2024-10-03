Beautiful Girls Prefer Jobholders, Not Farmers' Sons': Maharashtra MLA's Comments at Public Rally In Amravati Sparks Major Controversy

An MLA from Maharashtra's Amravati district Devendra Bhuyar has sparked controversy by suggesting that a "farmer's son" must settle for a less desirable bride, as the most attractive girls tend to marry men with stable jobs. Devendra Bhuyar, an independent MLA representing Warud-Morshi and a supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, made these remarks while addressing farmers' issues at a gathering in Warud tehsil on Tuesday.

If a girl is beautiful, she will not like a person like you and me, but she will opt for a person having a job (while choosing her husband)," he said.

“Girls who are at number two," that is, who are somewhat less good-looking, prefer someone who runs a grocery shop or paan kiosk, he said. A number three girl would like (to marry) the son of a farmer," he said, adding that only girls who are “at the bottom of the lot" marry a boy from a farming family.The children of such marriage too lack good looks, he added.Congress leader and former Maharashtra women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur slammed Bhuyar for using such a language while talking about women