'Becoming PM Is Not My Aim': Nitin Gadkari Reveals Turning Down Offer for Prime Minister Candidacy (Watch Video)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is one of the most prominent personalities in political arena. Recently Gadkari has dropped a bomb in the political corridors. Gadkari revealed in a program on Saturday that during the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader had offered him the post of Prime Minister. But Gadkari had refused him outright.

Addressing a program in Nagpur, Gadkari said that I said that leader that I am a person who follows ideology and commitment. He said that I am in a party which has given me everything, which I could not even dream of, no offer can entice me.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "I do not want to name anyone but a person said to me, if you are going to become a Prime Minister, we will support you. I said, why you should support me, and why I should take your support. To become a Prime… pic.twitter.com/yo6QDpqq5b — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

Gadkari said that I do not want to take anyone's name, but a person had told me that if you want to become the Prime Minister, we will support you. I said, why will you support us and why should I take your support. The goal of my life is not to become the Prime Minister. I am honest to my ideology and organization and I will not compromise it for any post, because my commitment is very important to me. Gadkari said that this commitment is the biggest strength of Indian democracy.