'Becoming PM Is Not My Aim': Nitin Gadkari Reveals Turning Down Offer for Prime Minister Candidacy (Watch Video)

September 15, 2024



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is one of the most prominent personalities in political arena. Recently Gadkari has dropped a bomb in the political corridors. Gadkari revealed in a program on Saturday that during the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader had offered him the post of Prime Minister. But Gadkari had refused him outright.

Addressing a program in Nagpur, Gadkari said that I said that leader that I am a person who follows ideology and commitment. He said that I am in a party which has given me everything, which I could not even dream of, no offer can entice me.

Gadkari said that I do not want to take anyone's name, but a person had told me that if you want to become the Prime Minister, we will support you. I said, why will you support us and why should I take your support. The goal of my life is not to become the Prime Minister. I am honest to my ideology and organization and I will not compromise it for any post, because my commitment is very important to me. Gadkari said that this commitment is the biggest strength of Indian democracy.

