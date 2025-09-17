Beed: 2 Youths Attempt to Set Themselves on Fire in Front of Ajit Pawar’s Convoy (Watch Video)

Beed, Maharashtra (September 17, 2025): Two youths tried to set themselves on fire in front of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s convoy on Wednesday morning in Beed. The incident occurred near Nagar Naka while Pawar was heading to the police ground for the Marathwada Liberation Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

The youths suddenly appeared on the road, poured petrol on themselves and attempted to block the convoy. Police personnel quickly intervened and stopped them before they could ignite the fire. The incident created chaos for a few minutes despite heightened security in the city for Pawar’s visit.

According to the reports, both men, residents of Kej taluka, were taken into custody. They had earlier submitted a memorandum to the district collector seeking an inquiry into work carried out by their village panchayat. When no action was taken, they resorted to this extreme step.