Beed Accident: 6 Killed As Truck Runs Over Them While They Were Clearing Crash Site on NH-52 in Maharashtra

A truck ran over six people who were removing a crashed vehicle from the road in Beed district of Maharashtra on Monday, May 26. At around 8.30 pm, a car driven by Deepak Atkare of Gevrai climbed over the divider on a stretch of National Highway-52 near Gadhi village, about 100 km.

While some people were busy removing the car, a truck ran over them at around 11.30 pm, they said. Six of them died while one was injured.

Also Read | RT Deshmukh, Former BJP MLA, Dies in Road Accident in Maharashtra’s Latur District (VIDEO).

The dead were identified as Balu Atkare, Bhagwat Paralkar, Sachin Nannavre, Manoj Karande, Krushna Jadhav, and Deepak Surayya -- all residents of Georai in Beed. Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck.