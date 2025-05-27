Beed Accident: 6 Killed As Truck Runs Over Them While They Were Clearing Crash Site on NH-52 in Maharashtra
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 27, 2025 07:03 IST2025-05-27T07:03:18+5:302025-05-27T07:03:25+5:30
A truck ran over six people who were removing a crashed vehicle from the road in Beed district of Maharashtra on Monday, May 26. At around 8.30 pm, a car driven by Deepak Atkare of Gevrai climbed over the divider on a stretch of National Highway-52 near Gadhi village, about 100 km.
While some people were busy removing the car, a truck ran over them at around 11.30 pm, they said. Six of them died while one was injured.
The dead were identified as Balu Atkare, Bhagwat Paralkar, Sachin Nannavre, Manoj Karande, Krushna Jadhav, and Deepak Surayya -- all residents of Georai in Beed. Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck.