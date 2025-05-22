Beed Crime: Man Kidnapped and Beaten for Seven Hours, Suffers Serious Injuries

Beed, Maharashtra (May 22, 2025): Beed police are investigating a case where a man was kidnapped and beaten for seven hours. The incident happened on May 18 around 6 pm. The victim, Appa Kashinath Rathod, 45, from Jivanapur village in Majalgaon taluka, was invited for tea by two acquaintances. They took him on a motorcycle to Talevadi Phata. There, five to six people including Ramesh Pawar were waiting.

Rathod is active in the Gor Sena organisation. He opposed the appointment of Pawar, who is said to have made a deal with the BJP. Holding a grudge, Pawar reportedly sent men to trap Rathod. At the location, Rathod was forced to drink alcohol. He was then hit on the head with a stick and suffered seven stitches. He also had multiple wounds on his body. He was kept captive until 3 am the next day.

The attackers recorded videos of the assault. Rathod filed a complaint at the Majalgaon rural police station the next day. No arrests have been made so far. Rathod is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.