Beed Crime: Man Opens Fire in Girlfriend’s House After She Breaks Up With Him, Arrested

Beed, Maharashtra (January 18, 2025): A 24-year-old man allegedly opened fire inside his girlfriend's house after she broke up with him in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident occurred Friday morning in Ambejogai. No one was injured.

The accused, Ganesh Pandit Chavan, reportedly barged into the woman's house and engaged in a heated argument. When her family members intervened, Chavan pulled out a firearm and fired at the woman's brother. The brother narrowly avoided the bullet.

Chavan was nabbed within four hours of the incident. Police seized the weapon and several bullets from his possession.