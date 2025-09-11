Beed Crime: Murder or Suicide? Father Found Dead, 3-Year-Old Daughter Discovered Hanging from Tree

A shocking and deeply distressing incident has emerged from Beed district, leaving residents stunned. In the Imamapur Road locality, the dead body of a three-year-old girl was discovered hanging, a sight that was both tragic and horrifying. Her lips had turned dark blue and black, indicating suffocation. The shocking visuals could shake anyone to the core. What has intensified the grief and panic in the village is that only two days earlier, her father’s body was also found in the same locality, hanging in similar circumstances. The incident has caused widespread fear and raised troubling questions among locals.

In the Imamapur Road area near Beed, villagers were left shaken after discovering the lifeless body of a three-year-old child hanging from a tree. The case has eerie similarities with the recent death of her father, identified as Jayaram Borade, who had hanged himself in the same area just two days ago. According to reports, Borade had left home with his daughter before taking the extreme step. Since then, the girl had gone missing, and search operations were ongoing. Unfortunately, her body was found this morning, raising suspicions and intensifying the mystery surrounding these linked tragedies.

The circumstances of both deaths remain unclear, leaving the entire community in shock. While initial observations suggest suicide in the father’s case, the discovery of the young girl’s hanging body has created more confusion. Authorities are now investigating whether this was a case of foul play, forced hanging, or connected to her father’s death. The Rural Police have taken charge of the investigation and are questioning locals to uncover the truth. At present, the exact reason behind this heart-wrenching incident is still unknown, but the sequence of events has sparked fear and unease across Beed district.