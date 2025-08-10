Beed Crime: Unidentified Man Found Dead on Railway Track in Parli, Murder Suspected

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be about 30 years old, was found on the Parli Vaijnath Ghat Mandur railway track near Malewadi Tanda in Parli tehsil on Friday around 9 pm, police said. The victim had severe injuries to his head and face. After railway staff from Parli alerted the Parli rural police, Sub-Inspector Laxman Tole reached the spot around 11 pm. The body was later sent to the mortuary at the Parli sub-district hospital. The man was wearing a blue shirt and black trousers. No mobile phone or travel ticket was found in his pockets. As of 6:30 pm on Saturday, the victim remained unidentified, and no FIR had been registered. Parli rural police station Inspector Mazhar Syed has appealed to the public to help ascertain the deceased's identity.

In another news from Beed, a man who went missing from school when he was a teenager in 2017 has been reunited with his family due to the efforts of Beed police in Maharashtra. . Raju Kakasaheb Mali had gone missing as a 16-year-old and remained untraceable since his parents, who were sugarcane labourers employed in Karnataka at the time, were illiterate and did not approach the police, the official said. "Raju was studying in Class X in Sangameshwar Vidyalaya in Nalwandi. He left school one day in December 2017 and did not return home. It was only in 2023 that his mother filed a missing person case at Pimpalner police station in Beed," the official said. "Our probe, headed by sub inspector Pallavi Jadhav, found he was living in the house a teacher when he went missing. Jadhav met Raju's parents, friends and also this teacher," said the official.