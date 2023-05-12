Beed: Farmer records video before committing suicide over unpaid dues

A farmer named Tatyasaheb Paul (40) from Lukhamasala in Gevrai tehsil consumed poison and recorded a video of himself before committing suicide due to mounting debts. According to reports, Paul had supplied sugarcane to Piyush Sugar Limited in Ahmednagar district, but the factory delayed the payment.

For the past three months, he has been trying to resolve the issue of receiving payment for his sugarcane with the authorities of the sugar factory. In the meantime, he had to take loans from private lenders to arrange funds for his daughter's wedding.

Frustrated by the increasing interest and demands from moneylenders, along with the delay in payment, Tatyasaheb Paul took a drastic step. Prior to consuming poison on Tuesday, he recorded a video. He was rushed to Beed Civil Hospital in critical condition, where he eventually passed away while undergoing treatment on Thursday.