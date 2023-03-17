Beed: FDA and police seize materials worth Rs 8.91 lakh used in making artificial milk

In a joint action by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Ashti police, materials worth Rs 8.91 lakh used in making artificial milk were seized from the Sambhajinagar area in Ashti on Thursday.

According to police sources, FDA assistant commissioner Syed Imran Hashmi, along with policemen, raided Jagdamba Milk Products in the Sambhajinagar area in Ashti. In all, 132 sacks full of materials used for making artificial milk, 220 cans, and two vehicles, valued at Rs 8.91 lakh, were seized in the raid. Following a complaint lodged against Nandu Memane and Satish Shinde, the police detained the former.

Under the guidance of superintendent of police Nand Kumar Thakur, additional superintendent of police Sachin Pandkar, and deputy superintendent of police Abhijeet Dharashivkar, the raid was carried out by police inspector Hemant Kadam, assistant police inspector Pramod Kale, Namdeo Dhanwade, Dattatraya Tekale, Swati Munde, Sachin Kalekar, and Riyaz Pathan.