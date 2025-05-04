Beed Horror: Man Kills 21-Year Old Son In Maharashtra's Majalgaon After Domestic Dispute

A shocking incident has come to light from Majalgaon in the Beed district. In Khanapur, located about a kilometer from the city, a man named Gopal Kamble allegedly murdered his 21-year-old son by striking him on the head with the handle of an axe. The incident occurred around 11 AM on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kamble.

According to the information received, Gopal Kamble of Khanapur had a domestic dispute with his son, Rohit. As the argument escalated, the father allegedly grabbed an axe handle that was nearby and struck his son on the head. Rohit died on the spot due to the impact. Bystanders immediately rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors examined him and declared him dead upon arrival. Upon receiving information about the incident, the city police visited the scene. Further investigation into the matter is underway.