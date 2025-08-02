Beed: Locals Pelt Stones at MSRTC Buses After Autorickshaw Driver Killed in Accident Near Pangari Tanda in Parli

A 23-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed on the spot after a Shivshahi Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with the three-wheeler near Pangari Tanda in Parli tehsil on Beed-Parli Vaijnath road on Friday, August 1, at 9 am. The deceased has been identified as Shrinivas Shivaji Rathod who was a resident of Pangari Tanda.

According to police sources, Rathod had just dropped off a few passengers at their workplaces and was returning alone towards Tanda via the Pangari road when the accident took place.

The Shivshahi bus (MH-04-FL-0988) was en route from Beed to Nanded when it reportedly hit the autorickshaw with considerable force, dragging it along the road. Rathod sustained critical injuries and succumbed on the spot. The accident led to a temporary disruption of traffic on the busy route.

Tension prevailed in the area as local residents, angered by the incident, resorted to stone-pelting and damaged the windows of some MSRTC buses.