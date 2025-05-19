Beed: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Offers Prayers at Vaidyanath Jyotirling Temple in Parli, Reviews Development Works

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made his first visit to Parli on Monday, May 19 after taking charge as the guardian minister of Beed district. The visit holds special significance against the backdrop of ongoing development projects and the rising crime rate in the district.

During the visit, Pawar offered prayers at the Vaidyanath Jyotirling Temple and inspected various development works in the temple area. He raised concerns regarding the construction quality of the steps at the eastern gate of the temple and questioned the contractor about the work standards.

Ajit Pawar in Parli

Krishna Kumar Bangar, the consultant of the Vaidyanath Teerthkshetra Development Plan, briefed the Deputy CM on several projects, including the stone arch, Q Complex, Harihar Tirtha, sound and light show site, circumambulation path, and Merugiri Park near the temple’s east gate. He was formally welcomed by the Shri Baidyanath Devasthan Trust, who garlanded the statue of Lord Vaidyanath in his honour. Minister Pankaja Munde, MLA Dhananjay Munde, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 9: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde Inspect Dahisar-Kashigaon Route.

Beed, Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Pankaja Munde and former Minister Dhananjay Munde, inspected and reviewed development projects in Parli during his visit pic.twitter.com/HlSN5i24jN — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2025

As part of the celebrations, Ajit Pawar was honoured with a 100-kg floral garland displayed via crane at key locations in Parli, including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk, Rani Laxmibai Tower and the Vaidyanath Temple premises. After the temple visit, He proceeded to review development works in the Parli Assembly constituency at the government rest house. Tight security arrangements were in place throughout his visit.

The day concluded with Ajit Pawar, Pankaja Munde, and Dhananjay Munde performing Rudrabhishek at the Vaidyanath temple, followed by a grand maha aarti amid Vedic chants.