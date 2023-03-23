Beed: Police bust prostitution racket, six women rescued from brothel

In a shocking revelation, it has been uncovered that women and girls from the district and other parts of the state have been coerced into prostitution at a brothel.

This distressing news came to light after a police raid was carried out on this brothel, resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the rescue of six women. According to reports, the women were victims of sexual exploitation, and their condition was extremely precarious.

According to reports, Dr Dheeraj Kumar, the assistant superintendent of police from Majalgaon, received a tip-off about a prostitution racket being operated in front of Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, located in the middle of the city. Dr Kumar took action and sent an undercover officer to gather evidence. Based on the evidence, the police conducted a raid on the brothel on Sunday night. and arrested the suspects. The rescued women have been sent to a correctional facility, and the suspects have been sent to judicial custody.

It is important to note that the women rescued were not only from the Beed district but also from neighbouring districts and other parts of the state.

All of them were produced in court on Monday. Meanwhile, the police are conducting raids in the area to ensure that such activities are eradicated.

Victims from Nagar, Parbhani and West Bengal

Women from other states have been lured to Beed. They were also given room to stay. Among the six rescued victims, two are from Ahmednagar, one is from Parbhani, one is from the city, and two are from West Bengal.

A business operating in tin-shed room

The brothel racket that was busted was being operated in a tin-shed room, with each room equipped with mattresses and other stuff. Customers used to visit and bid money after seeing the women.