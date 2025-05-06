Beed Police Department Staffer Suspended for Smoking Ganja on Duty at SP Navneet Kanwat's Residence

An employee of the police department has been suspended for allegedly smoking ganja while on duty at the superintendent of police's residence in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official who are aware of the matter told the news agency PTI on Tuesday, May 6. Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat is currently residing at the government guest house as his official residence is under maintenance, the official from Beed police said.

He said Balu Bahirwad, a staffer with the police department, was deployed at the SP's bungalow, which is under maintenance. SP Kowat, who had come to inspect the work, caught him red-handed. The Kowat's residence is located next to the training centre of the district hospital.

The incident occurred when Kanwat was on the round to inspect work at around 9.30 pm to 10 pm on Sunday, in one of the rooms, the accused, Bahirwad, was sitting inside and smoking marijuana. A case was registered against Bahirwad at Shivajinagar police station ad he was suspended from service.