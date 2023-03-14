Beed: Police uncover child marriage after student skips SSC Maths exam

A case of child marriage was found in Beed district on Tuesday after a girl student skipped her mathematics exam during the state's ongoing SSC exams, according to a PTI report.

According to the official, police have filed charges against 13 identified persons and 150-200 guests who attended the wedding in Parli tehsil.

The law prohibits the solemnisation of marriage of a boy who is less than 21 years of age and a girl who is less than 18 years old. The 16-year-old girl did not take her Maths paper on Monday, prompting an activist to raise an alert through the Childline Helpline – 1098.

When gram sevak (village worker) Dnyaneshwar Mukade arrived at the girl's home, he discovered she had married a 24-year-old man, according to the official.

Mukade tried to seek details about the alleged illegal act, but her relatives did not respond to his questions. A case was then registered under the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929, the official said.