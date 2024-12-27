Beed Protest: 400 Police Personnel Deployed, Traffic Diversions Announced as Thousands Prepare to March on December 28

An all-party march will be held in the Beed district of Maharashtra on Saturday, December 28, to demand the immediate arrest of the killers of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Prominent political leader and Maratha activist Manoj Jarange is set to participate in the march. Citizens from around 50 surrounding villages are expected to join. In preparation, the police administration has made arrangements in Beed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Strict police security will be in place throughout the city for the protest. A total of 400 officers, 70 traffic officials, senior officers, four Deputy Superintendents of Police, an in-charge officer, and an Additional Superintendent of Police will be deployed. Leading this security arrangement will be six teams of the Riot Control Squad (RCP), two SRPF companies of the State Reserve Police Force, and additional reinforcements. Due to the march, traffic in Beed city has been rerouted.

Special precautions will be taken along the procession route, and buildings in the area will be kept under surveillance. The police have appealed to the participants not to bring vehicles into the march and to cooperate with law enforcement, Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar stated. Meanwhile, as the investigation into Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder case has been handed over to the CID, further updates will be provided by the agency, Pandkar added.

Pressure on the government to apprehend the killers in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case has intensified. As a result, police activities in Beed have picked up pace. CID Director General Prashant Borude is interrogating Vishnu Chate, one of the accused in the murder case. For the second consecutive day, the Additional Director General of Police of the CID has been stationed in Beed. On the first day, Borude gathered detailed information about the case from local police officers. On the second day, the investigation is being supervised directly from the Beed City Police Station.

An "Aakrosh Morcha" was held in Renapur in the Latur district on Friday to demand justice for Santosh Deshmukh. His daughter and son were present at the march. During the event, Vaibhavi Santosh Deshmukh, his daughter, gave a brief but heartfelt speech. She appealed for support, demanding that the guilty parties be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. Vaibhavi also warned that if the government fails to take concrete steps, a "Chakkajam" agitation will be organised in Renapur on January 1.