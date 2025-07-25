Beed Road Accident: Couple Killed in MSRTC Bus-Motorcycle Collision Due to Obstructed View

A couple tragically lost their lives in a collision between a Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a motorcycle at Shaheed Chowk Manjarsumba Road, Patoda, around 12:30 pm on Thursday. The MSRTC bus (MH-14-LX-7962) was en route from Pune to Nanded, while the couple was traveling from Ghatewadi towards Patoda town on their motorcycle for shopping ahead of the Nag Panchami festival. The deceased have been identified as Balu Keshav Waykar (42) and his wife Lata Balu Waykar (38), residents of Ghatewadi in Patoda tehsil.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred when Balu failed to see the oncoming bus due to an election banner obstructing the view at the intersection. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was dragged several feet and became wedged under the front of the bus. Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying. Ramdas Dhawale, another motorcyclist, sustained minor injuries while trying to avoid the collision. No injuries were reported among the bus passengers.

The Waykar couple is survived by two sons, aged nine and six. Their sudden demise has deeply shaken the Ghatewadi community. Post-mortem examinations were conducted at Patoda Rural Hospital, and their final rites will be held in their native village.Locals have raised concerns about poor visibility due to unauthorized banners. Citizens are demanding the removal of such hoardings and stricter road safety enforcement. Patoda PI Somnath Jadhav has launched an investigation into the incident.