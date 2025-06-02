Beed Road Accident: Four Killed in Auto Rickshaw-Tempo Collision Near Majalgaon

Late Sunday night, at approximately 11:00 PM, a tragic collision occurred on the Telgaon-Majalgaon road, a part of the Mehkar-Pandharpur Palkhi route. A tempo and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of four people, including a husband and wife. Several others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Majalgaon. The tragic incident has left the local community in shock.

Details of the Accident

According to reports, around 11:30 PM on Sunday, residents of Bhatwadgaon in Majalgaon Taluka were traveling from Telgaon to Majalgaon in an auto-rickshaw (MH 23 N 0273). Near a petrol pump close to Nitrud, an Eicher tempo (MH 23 M 9255) coming from the opposite direction rammed into the rickshaw with great force. The impact was so severe that the rickshaw was thrown nearly 50 to 60 feet from the spot.

Four People Killed

The deceased have been identified as Farooq Chand Sayyed, his wife Sayyed Shabana Farooq, Shaikh Nohid Ejaz, and one other unidentified person. Several others were injured in the crash, but their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Eicher Driver on the Run

Upon receiving information about the accident, Sub-Inspector Mahadev Dhakane from Dindrud Police Station, along with police personnel Mahesh Salunkhe, Khalil Momin, Sachin Gaikwad, Kandas Bansode, and Chamanar, rushed to the scene. However, the driver of the Eicher tempo fled the scene and is currently being searched by the police.

Sunday Marked by Multiple Accidents

Sunday turned out to be an accident-prone day on the Majalgaon-Telgaon stretch of the Mehkar-Pandharpur Palkhi Highway. Earlier in the day, around 2:00 PM, a motorcyclist named Maharudra Londhe died on the spot after being hit by a truck. Later that night, the tempo-rickshaw collision claimed four more lives.

