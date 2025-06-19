Beed Shocker: Farmer Dies by Suicide After Bank Allegedly Withholds ₹9 Lakh Deposit

In a tragic incident from Khadegaon village in Gevrai taluka, a farmer died by suicide after allegedly being unable to retrieve his hard-earned ₹9 lakh from the Chhatrapati Multistate Cooperative Society in Gevrai. He had made numerous attempts to get his deposits back. On Tuesday, the farmer and his wife sat outside the office all day, but received no money. While his wife slept inside the Multistate office that night, the farmer hanged himself in front of the building in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, Suresh Atmaram Jadhav (46, resident of Khadegaon, Gevrai taluka), had deposited ₹11.5 lakh in Chhatrapati Multistate in 2020. For the past two years, Suresh Jadhav had been persistently trying to withdraw this amount for his children's education, but he was denied access to his funds. His wife, Kavita, filed a police complaint stating that her husband took this extreme step on Wednesday morning due to the repeated refusal of his money.

Family Waited All Day

For the money, Suresh Jadhav, his wife Kavita, daughter Sakshi, and son Shubham had waited all day at the Multistate office. Kavita slept there overnight, while Suresh Jadhav went home with his children. Suresh Jadhav returned around 3 AM and hanged himself with a rope from the roof in front of the Multistate office. When police arrived, they knocked on the shutter to wake Kavita. Seeing her husband hanging, she broke down in grief.

Previous Suicide Attempt

About six months ago, Suresh Jadhav had also attempted to consume poison over the money. At that time, Chairman Santosh Bhandari had given him ₹2.5 lakh and promised to provide the remaining ₹2 lakh within two months.

Case Filed Against Santosh Bhandari Kavita Jadhav has filed a complaint at Gevrai Police Station, alleging that her husband committed suicide due to harassment by Santosh alias Nana Basanta Bhandari, the Chairman of Chhatrapati Multistate. Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Lankage is conducting further investigation.

