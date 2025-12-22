Beed: Stone-Pelting Erupts Between Supporters of Two Defeated Candidates in Parli; Two Injured

Maharashtra Local Body Election Result 2025: Voting and counting for the municipal president and councillor posts in Parli were completed peacefully on Sunday. However, a stone-throwing incident broke out later in the night in the Islampura Bungalow area of the city. According to the reports, supporters of two defeated councillor candidates got into an argument around 8.30 p.m. The argument soon turned violent and stones were thrown. Two persons were injured in the incident.

Counting of votes began in the morning and concluded peacefully. Till around 8 p.m., winning councillors and their supporters were celebrating in their respective wards. Tension later flared in the Islampura area between two rival groups linked to defeated candidates.

The injured were taken to the Parli sub-district hospital for first aid. One of the injured was later shifted by ambulance to the government hospital in Ambajogai for further treatment. The condition of both injured persons is reported to be stable.

Police inspector Raghunath Nachan, sub-inspector Deepak Rathod, police jamadar Sanjay Khatal and Akash Jadhav, along with the Beed police team, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A large crowd of friends and relatives gathered outside the emergency ward of the sub-district hospital to meet the injured. The crowd remained there until about 10.30 p.m. Police intervention helped prevent further trouble.

No case had been registered till 10.30 p.m. Police said a case will be filed after a complaint is received.