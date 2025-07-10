Beed: Truck Overturns in Front of Engineer During Road Inspection in Khadki; Incident Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 10, 2025 14:30 IST2025-07-10T14:30:12+5:302025-07-10T14:30:40+5:30

A truck overturned near Khadki village in Vadwani taluka while an engineer was inspecting ongoing road repair work on ...

Beed: Truck Overturns in Front of Engineer During Road Inspection in Khadki; Incident Caught on Camera (Watch Video) | Beed: Truck Overturns in Front of Engineer During Road Inspection in Khadki; Incident Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

Beed: Truck Overturns in Front of Engineer During Road Inspection in Khadki; Incident Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

A truck overturned near Khadki village in Vadwani taluka while an engineer was inspecting ongoing road repair work on July 9. The engineer and villagers at the site narrowly escaped injury. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. The footage showed people running for safety as the truck toppled over. Some even jumped into a pit dug for bridge construction to avoid being trapped under the vehicle.

Local students had earlier raised concerns about the poor condition of the road by filing a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana office. They demanded an alternative route since the bridge construction had made the existing road unusable.

Following these complaints, the engineer promised to visit the site personally and instruct the contractor to take necessary action.

Eyewitnesses said the truck lost balance due to the unstable road surface and fell into the pit. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Open in app
Tags :BeedTruck AccidentMaharashtra NewsViral video