Beed: Truck Overturns in Front of Engineer During Road Inspection in Khadki; Incident Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

A truck overturned near Khadki village in Vadwani taluka while an engineer was inspecting ongoing road repair work on July 9. The engineer and villagers at the site narrowly escaped injury. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. The footage showed people running for safety as the truck toppled over. Some even jumped into a pit dug for bridge construction to avoid being trapped under the vehicle.

An Engineer along with his entire team had come to Beed in Maharashtra to #inspect the road repairs. Road renovation work is going on in Khadki village near Vadvani taluka of Beed. Suddenly a truck passing by #overturned as the road caved in. After this there was a stampede. pic.twitter.com/LBAnflYel4 — Team SCB⚔️ #Citizen_Media🏹भारतपुत्र👣 (@1SanatanSatya) July 10, 2025

Local students had earlier raised concerns about the poor condition of the road by filing a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana office. They demanded an alternative route since the bridge construction had made the existing road unusable.

Following these complaints, the engineer promised to visit the site personally and instruct the contractor to take necessary action.

Eyewitnesses said the truck lost balance due to the unstable road surface and fell into the pit. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.