Beed: Two Bike-Borne Assailants Snatch Bag Containing Rs 2.5 Lakh From Man in Gevrai

Two men on a sports bike snatched a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh cash from a man in Maharashtra’s Beed district. The incident took place in Gevrai town around 2 pm on Tuesday. The police told the news agency PTI that the victim, Dadasaheb Yadav, had withdrawn Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank for the construction of his new house.

The incident occurred when Yadav was walking on the main road. Two men on a motorcycle approached him from behind and snatched the bag containing cash from Yadav's hand before the two sped away.

The police registered a case under several sections and teams are searching for the due with the help of CCTV footage to identify the bike registration number.