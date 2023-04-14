Beed: Two men allegedly murder youth for reporting mobile theft

A 25-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by two men for the trivial reason of reporting a mobile theft, on Tuesday night near Bindusara Dam in the district.

The victim was identified as Akshay Rajendra Madkar from Ankush Nagar, aged 24. The alleged perpetrators, Rohan Jadhav and Vaibhav Kshirsagar, both residing on Doghe Dhanora Road, are accused of murdering him. As per police reports, Rohan and Vaibhav threw a stone at Akshay's head while they were on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway near the dam.

The impact of the stone on Akshay's head was so intense that he died due to his head injury. The Beed rural police had to face difficulties in identifying the body as well as tracking down the two culprits, but they were able to solve the case within 24 hours of the crime. Although the suspects are currently on the run, the police are actively investigating the case and PI Santosh Sable has assured that they will be apprehended soon.