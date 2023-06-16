Beed: Wife and son allegedly strangle drunk husband, dump body

Fed up with her husband's frequent torture and alcohol ism, a 55-year-old woman allegedly strangled him with the help of her son and dumped the body on the outskirts of the city, the rural police said.

The gruesome occurrence was brought to attention when the lifeless body of Bhagwat Nagade (60), a resident of Tandulwadi-Bhill in Beed tehsil, was discovered discarded along Pimpargavan Road on the outskirts of Beed city on Monday. After his post-mortem report revealed that he died of strangulation, the police immediately started an investigation into the case and, true to their suspicion, they came to know that the murder was an inside job.

Bhagwat Nagade, known for his excessive drinking and a history of tormenting his wife, Devshala (55), faced a tragic turn of events. One fateful day, Nagade returned home heavily intoxicated and began assaulting Devshala. In a retaliatory act, Devshala and their son Vinod (28) fought back, delivering a substantial blow to Nagade. Subsequently, they conspired to dispose of the body by strangling Nagade and abandoning it in the Pimpargavan area. The rural police, during their interrogation, reported that the mother-son duo confessed to their involvement in the incident.

A case has been filed by the police against the mother and son under Section 302 of the IPC, and the necessary legal procedures are currently underway.