Before people point fingers at us, we should put our house in order says, Navika Kumar at Lokmat National Media Conclave

The topic this year, being organized at Hotel Center Point, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur, was 'Has the Indian media been completely polarised?' This program was organized on 2nd April to commemorate the birth centenary of senior freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Jawaharlal Darda and Golden Jubilee year of Lokmat Nagpur edition.

Speaking at the Lokmat National Media Conclave, Navika Kumar, Group Editor, Times Network said, “It is very easy to point fingers at the media these days. Navika Kumar further said that those who call others intolerant, if their own tolerance is tested, the truth will come out. Navika Kumar said that some people say about the media that you have become a devotee, but these people get angry in every talk. The one against whom a story is made says that now we will not talk to you. He said that foreign media can never understand India. Our country is so vast and there is so much diversity that even a single journalist of the country cannot understand everything.