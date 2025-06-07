‘Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana’: Devendra Fadnavis on Uddhav Thackeray–Raj Thackeray Alliance Buzz

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday distanced himself from the growing speculation around a possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Responding to media questions, Fadnavis said he has no role in what he described as “begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana,” a Hindi proverb used to indicate unnecessary involvement in someone else's matter.

“I have no interest in being 'begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana'. These are two parties, two brothers — it's up to them to decide their course of action. Once they make their decision, we will respond. Until then, let the media fly its kite of speculation. Why should I react to it? One thing I can see clearly: while we don't know how much real conversation is happening between them, there is certainly a lot of chatter in the media. So for now, I won’t be giving any reaction,” Fadnavis said as quoted by ANI.

The speculation of a possible alliance has been gaining ground in recent days, with reports claiming that efforts are being made from both sides to bring the two parties together. However, there is still uncertainty over which party will take the lead in formalising the alliance.

For the past few days, there have been discussions about a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena UBT and the MNS. Responding to the speculation, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra will happen." He added that he would not provide any hints and would share direct news soon. “We will examine the details when the time comes,” he said. His comments are being seen as a possible step towards a Shiv Sena–MNS alliance.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, “Uddhav Thackeray has said he will give some news, so we will wait to hear what that is.” Sandeep Deshpande also alleged betrayal on Thackeray’s part: “Uddhav Thackeray was misled by his own colleagues. He allowed Vaibhav Davli to join him, but he was never an MNS office-bearer. We had expelled him in 2014. He is not associated with us anymore.”