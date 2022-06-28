Being part of MVA has been a difficult journey: SP MLA Rais Shaikh

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Bhiwandi East and two-time Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Corporator Rais Shaikh talks on the current political crisis in Maharashtra, talking to the media the leader said "Being part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been a difficult journey for us. While there was an ideological divide amongst the parties, the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) that was drafted was meant to ensure we meet on common ground. While the CMP was well thought out, it was quickly forgotten and that is where the problem started."

The Shiv Sena leadership is currently worried as around 40 MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, revolted and camped at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam. With more than two-thirds of the MLAs split, the party in the legislature is on the decline. So the party also gets out of hand whether such a situation has arisen. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has started efforts to bring back some of the rebel MLAs. At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai has claimed that 20 rebel MLAs from Shinde's group are in touch with him.