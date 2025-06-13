Bendur 2025: Bull on the Loose Sparks Chaos at Festival in Kolhapur; Video Surfaces

A decorated bull’s rope was found broken, and the bull was seen running loose during a religious event organised on the occasion of Bendur in Nigave Khalsa (Karvir Tehsil) in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, creating panic at the scene. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

As every year, the Bendur religious ceremony was being held with great enthusiasm in Nigave Khalsa. Traditional instruments, bullock carts, a procession, and puja were organised in the village. During the procession, the bulls broke loose. Both bulls were later seen agitated and out of control. As the bull charged, the youth present began to run, and some were seen lying on the ground to avoid injury.

Bull on Loose Created Chaos at Festival

The Bendur festival is celebrated in Kolhapur district each year with great fanfare. This year too, it was observed with much fervour and traditional spirit on Thursday. However, a major controversy arose during a procession held in a village in Ichalkaranji taluka. A young woman danced in the procession, attracting a large crowd of youths.

The area echoed with loud DJ music. Realising that the sound levels exceeded permissible limits, senior police officer Sameersinh Salve intervened and stopped the dolby system. During this time, a verbal altercation took place between the police and the event organisers. The police appealed for peace and took appropriate action to shut down the DJ system, which had been causing a disturbance in the locality.