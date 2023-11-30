Benefits of central schemes should reach last man: Ajit Pawar lauds leadership of PM Modi

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the NDA government led by Eknath Shinde is committed to ensuring that the benefits of central schemes announced over the last nine and a half years under Modi's tenure reach every individual.

We are trying to work so that the (benefits of the) schemes made by PM Modi in the last nine and a half years reach the last person, Pawar said. The remarks were made while addressing a public meeting in Kajrat, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. He said that he has worked for many years for many governments. If you see at the national level, different political parties go with other political parties but do not leave their ideology, he added.

Maharashtra is gearing up for elections next year, following a period of political turbulence in its recent legislative term. The Maha vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, which initially held power in the state, faced a breakdown when Eknath Shinde rebelled and aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bringing along a group of MLAs. Subsequently, this development led to the establishment of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP government in the state. A year later, Ajit Pawar, a member of the NCP, staged a rebellion against his party chief and allied with the BJP, along with several of his party colleagues.