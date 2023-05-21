BEST becomes official transport partner for G20 delegates in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will be the official transport partner for the G20 meetings in Mumbai from May 21 to 23, 2023. According to the BEST officials, they have deployed its newest premium electric buses for the G20 event in the city, which will transport the delegates belonging to the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group.

Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST said, "It is a proud moment for BEST to become the first City Transport Utility in India to be the official partner for transportation for G20 delegates. We thank the Government of India and the Maharashtra government for giving us this opportunity to ferry the G20 delegates. We will ensure comfortable and seamless mobility for them with our premium electric buses. We also hope that G20 delegates traveling in these buses will inspire Mumbaikars to try this service instead of using their cars.The luxury electric AC buses ferrying the delegates are part of an app-based premium service launched by BEST recently. They ply along multiple routes in the city like Thane - BKC, and Kharghar-Airport, which serves both office and airport travellers.