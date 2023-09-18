BEST to replace regular electric meters with prepaid smart meters

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is all set to replace the regular electric meters with prepaid smart meters in the city. According to a Hindustan Times report, replacement work in the western and eastern suburbs has already begun. These smart meters are said to enhance customer experience in terms of accuracy in data collection on electricity consumption. Customers will get timely alerts on energy usage, address power thefts, enable utility companies to quickly identify and address issues with the grid, reduce downtime, and minimize outages.

According to BEST officials, the initial study on these smart meters has already been conducted, and Adani Electricity has been appointed as the contractor, after following the due process, they will also maintain it for 10 years.“We will begin installing these smart meters in three weeks for all our 10.50 lakh consumers,” said a senior BEST official. These smart meters will provide flexible payment options, no late payment penalties, easy access to energy usage data, etc. “We expect these meters to be installed in two years,” added the official. The Congress has already expressed their displeasure over this ₹1,300 crore prepaid smart meter project of BEST.