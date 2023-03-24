BEST to run additional buses for Mumbaikars on Sundays and Holidays

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), the civic transport body of Mumbai, has decided to design a new pattern for the operations of its buses on Sundays and holidays. At present, only 60% of buses are operated on Sundays.

On Sundays and holidays, 40% taxis and rickshaws also stay off the road resulting in last mile connectivity problems for private sector workers.“After analysing the current traffic pattern of the city, we decided to redesign our Sunday and holiday pattern of bus operation," said Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST, adding that the new pattern will be applicable from the month of April. At present, over 3,600 buses are being daily operated by BEST in the city which being used by more than 35 lakh passengers during weekdays.