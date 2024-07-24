'Better To Prepare For Elections': Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Suspends His Hunger Strike Due To Health Reasons

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil had resumed his hunger strike last week over the issue of Maratha Reservation. Today marks the fifth day of his indefinite hunger strike. However, Jarange has announced that he will be suspending his fast at Antarwali Sarati. During his conversation with the media, he explained his reasons for this decision. Jarange's health has deteriorated, and his villagers and supporters have urged him to stop the fast, take treatment, and receive intravenous fluids. Consequently, Jarange announced his decision to halt the hunger strike.

Speaking to the media, Jarange stated, "I am ready to continue my hunger strike, but the villagers should not insist on treatment, drinking water, or IV fluids. I am prepared to fast until death without any treatment or saline. I will not engage in a false or superficial hunger strike. Stop the treatment, and I am ready to fast." He further added, "It is better not to fast at all than to lie down with an IV."

Jarange criticised the government, stating, "The government fears the strength of an indefinite hunger strike and their seats of power. I told the villagers to let me fast, but they did not listen and administered saline to me at night. It is pointless to lie down with an IV; it is better not to fast at all. Instead, I will prepare for the elections."

He emphasised that rather than staying there, it would be better to start preparing for the next elections. "We need to focus on meetings, programs, elections, and tours. We must decide who to elect and who to defeat, and address the opposition from certain MLAs and MPs. I urge the Maratha community to never let the BJP come to power again. Therefore, I will take a couple of days for treatment and then start preparations. At noon today, I will suspend my fast," Jarange informed the media.

Jarange also criticised Devendra Fadanvis, saying, "The leader from Beed faced a similar situation; their own father grew the BJP, and Fadanvis undermined them. Fadanvis destroyed those who built the party, ending their ten-year exile due to Maratha reservations. Fadanvis' low tactics for power will bring no happiness to your family," Jarange attacked Fadanvis with these words.

Manoj Jarange's health has been worsening day by day. His blood sugar level has dropped to 62, and his blood pressure has reached 98, as revealed by a medical examination conducted by Dr. Patil. The doctors have stressed that Jarange urgently needs medical treatment and warned that he could lose consciousness if he doesn't comply.