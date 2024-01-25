Beyond Shivarai: New Gazetteer To Unveil Coins Of Shivaji Maharaj's Era

While the currencies from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's reign are widely known, many other coins circulated during the Maratha Empire's golden age remain veiled in obscurity, one being the Shivarai coin. To shed light on this lesser-known aspect of Swarajya, the Darshanika Department will soon release a comprehensive gazetteer dedicated to these historic coins.

The department is trying to publish this gazetteer on the occasion of the upcoming Shivaji Jayanti. It will delve into the fascinating world of the Maratha Empire's monetary system. Readers will gain insights into the coins used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself to govern his realm, from the popular Shivarai and its denominations to the regal gold Shivarai Hon. The gazetteer will also explore lesser-known coins minted in the southern Deccan region under Shivaji's name.

More than just a catalog of coins, the gazetteer delves deeper, exploring the context and history behind each currency. It examines the influence of the Vijayanagara Empire's coinage on Shivaji's designs, the diverse metals used, and the fascinating stories behind their weights and values. The publication further traces the lifespan of these coins, detailing their circulation until the late 18th century and their eventual displacement under British pressure.

To bring this rich history to life, the gazetteer draws upon a diverse range of sources. Documents penned by contemporary English and Persian writers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's era will be meticulously researched, alongside references, evidence, and historical records of the Swarajya's monetary system. This meticulous research promises a nuanced and authoritative account of the Maratha Empire's coinage.

The gazetteer of the Darshanika Department will cover the following types of coins from the Shivaji period:

Shivarai

Half Shivarai

Quarter Shivarai

Shivarai Hon (gold coin)



In addition, some coins were also introduced in the southern region in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kasu

Fanam

Hon Nukhra

This upcoming gazetteer is not merely a scholarly exercise; it serves as a bridge to understanding the economic and administrative foundations of the Maratha Empire. By offering a glimpse into the coins that powered Hindu Swarajya, the publication promises to be a valuable resource for historians, numismatists, and anyone interested in this remarkable period of Indian history. These coins were in circulation until the end of the 18th century. When the British pressured them to close these coins, the Shivaji period coins went out of circulation.