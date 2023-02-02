Bhagat Singh Koshyari presents Excellence in Dentistry awards to dentists from Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Excellence in Dentristry awards to dentists from across the State at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. The programme was organised by Mediyush, an organisation of dentists.

The Governor also unveiled the Logo and Tagline of Government of Maharashtra's Swachch Mukh Abhiyan. Co Founder of Mediyush Dr Govind Bhatane, Joint Director Dr Vivek Pakhmode, Indian Dental Association's Dr Ashok Dhobale, Aesthetic Dental specialist Dr Sandesh Mayekar, Dr Darshan Dakshindas, Govind Goyal, Dr Vishwesh Thakre and dentists were present.

