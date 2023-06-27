Bhagirath Bhalke joins BRS in presence of Telangana CM KCR

In the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bhagirath Bhalke, the son of the late former MLA Bharat Bhalke from Mangalwedha constituency, officially became a member of the BRS. During the event, Bhagirath Bhalke expressed admiration for K Chandrasekhar Rao's remarkable achievements in the state of Telangana.

Bhagirath Bhalke expressed his appreciation for the commendable farmer-oriented schemes implemented in Telangana. He acknowledged the Telangana government's diligent efforts in supporting the agricultural community. Having come into existence in 2014, the state has undergone remarkable development within a mere span of 9 years. Bhagirath emphasized that no previous government in Maharashtra has adequately addressed the needs of farmers. Furthermore, he emphasized that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is a collective of farmers rather than a mere political party.