Bhandara Accident: 4 Killed, One Injured in Truck-SUV Collision on Mumbai-Kolkata National Highway

Four people died and one other was critically injured in a collision between a truck and a Bolero near Bela village on the Mumbai-Kolkata National Highway in Maharashtra's Bhandara on Sunday night, April 27. The accident caused a temporary traffic halt before police restored the flow. The incident occurred at around 10.45 pm on Sunday. All the deceased are said to be residents of Nagpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ishwar Katade rushed to the spot with a convoy. The deceased and the injured were taken to the Bhandara District General Hospital. The Bolero car was badly damaged in the accident. One seriously injured person is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Bhandara District General Hospital.

According to reports, the Bolero vehicle from Raipur was on its way to Nagpur. Five people were travelling in it. They were turning off the highway to eat at Hotel Sai Prasad near Bela village when they collided with a speeding truck coming from Nagpur.

Also Read | Mandsaur Accident Update: 11 Killed Afte Van Hits Bike, Falls in Water-Filled Well in Madhya Pradesh.

Four people were killed, and the driver was seriously injured. Traffic on the national highway came to a halt for some time after the incident. Bhandara police and Gadegaon highway police rushed to the spot and took the victims to the district general hospital. The vehicles involved in the accident were removed from the highway, and traffic was restored. The deceased have been identified as Shilendra Baghel, Shailesh Gokulpure, Vinod Binewar, and Ashok Dhirwal.