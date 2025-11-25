Bhandara: Burn Patient Dies After Jumping From Hospital Roof; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A patient undergoing treatment for burn injuries died by suicide after jumping from the roof of the District General Hospital in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. The incident has caused shock across the district. The deceased has been identified as Akhil Maraskolhe (23), a resident of Tirodi in Madhya Pradesh.

In a tragic incident at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra, a patient who was undergoing treatment for burns committed suicide by jumping from the hospital's rooftop. pic.twitter.com/6Ic3bm0bkZ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, a video of the jump has gone viral. In the footage, the young man is seen hanging from the edge of the building while bystanders gather below. Before they could react, the man jumped.

According to hospital staff, he had been under severe mental stress due to unbearable pain and his condition had been deteriorating. On Tuesday morning, he suddenly left the ward and went to the roof of the hospital building. He fell from a height of about 40 to 50 feet and suffered a serious head injury.

He was immediately shifted to the intensive care unit, but he died during treatment due to heavy bleeding and critical brain injuries. Police have conducted an investigation and registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway.