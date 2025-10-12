Bhandara Cooker Blast: 14 Injured, Six Critical in Explosion While Preparing Mahaprasad at Sharda Devi Pandal

At least 14 people were injured and six others are in critical condition after a pressure cooker exploded at the Sharda Devi Pandal in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district on Sunday, October 12. The critically injured include four men and two women, who are undergoing treatment at the Bhandara District Hospital.

However, Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep Gajbhiye from Bhandara General Hospital said that all the patients admitted are in stable condition. “The men sustained facial injuries, while the women suffered minor burn injuries,” he stated.

Local administration officials and emergency services rushed to the spot following the incident. The injured have been identified as Parvez Shaikh, Ashish Ganvir, Bhavesh Khangar, Ritesh Satyathwane, Vicky Ganvir, Sadhna Ganvir, Geeta Ambulkar, Jyoti Nanhe, Maya Marwade, Chiv Marwade, and Savita Satyathwane.

All the injured have been admitted to the District General Hospital for treatment. Police reached the scene soon after receiving information about the explosion, and further investigation is underway.