Bhandara Rains: Holiday Declared in All Schools on July 9 Due to Continuous Rainfall for the Last 40 Hours

Holiday for schools and anganwadis in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, July 9, as continuous heavy rainfall in the last 40 hours led to flooding in several areas. Waterlogging was also reported in several low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, expecting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely at isolated places today.

Meanwhile, all 33 gates of the Gosekhurd Dam were opened due to heavy rainfall since July 6, which led to the dam's overflow and crossing the danger mark. 8030 cusecs of water are being discharged, and nearby villages have been warned to stay alert. Several houses in Bhandara city and rural areas have been inundated with rainwater.

Heavy Rainfall Continuous in Bhandara

Bhandara, Maharashtra: Continuous rain for 40 hours intensified last night, prompting the administration to declare a holiday for schools today pic.twitter.com/IibdTYWDG7 — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2025

Vehicular traffic was also reported on several main roads. Some roads, including the Tumsar-Balaghat interstate highway, were also closed due to waterlogging. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the rivers.