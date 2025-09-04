Bhandara Road Accident: Man Dead, Wife and Son Injured After Truck Collision

A devastating road accident in Bhandara claimed the life of a 36-year-old man while his wife and young son sustained injuries. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday near Sai Mandir in Bhandara city. The deceased, identified as Jagdish Gajanan Chakole, a resident of Mohadi in Nagpur district, worked as a driver in a private company at Mouda. On his day off, Jagdish had set out with his wife and two children to visit Bhandara for Ganpati darshan. They were accompanied by his friend Yogesh Makde and his family, who traveled separately on another two-wheeler.

According to eyewitnesses, while traveling towards Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, a speeding truck (registration CG 07 BP 9677) rammed into Jagdish’s motorcycle from behind. The collision caused severe head injuries to Jagdish, leaving his wife and son injured. Locals rushed to the scene, assaulting the truck driver before handing him over to the police. Jagdish and his family were taken to the district hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Bhandara police quickly reached the spot, controlled the situation, and registered a case against the truck driver under relevant sections of law.