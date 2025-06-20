Bhandara Tragedy : 31-Year-Old Man Drowns While Swimming in Lake During Party

In an tragic turn of events youth who went to party with his friends near a lake near the village died after drowning in the lake. The incident took place on Wednesday (18 June) at around 3:30 pm in Rongha village under Gobarwahi police station in Tumsar taluka. The youth has been identified as Sachin Sevakram Dhurve (31). According to the information given by the police, 9 friends had gone to a lake near the village to party. Meanwhile, after having lunch, the friends wanted to swim. Sachin also got into the water. However, due to lack of water, he drowned in deep water. Other friends tried to save him.

However, he failed. Other friends informed the village that he had drowned. The search operation was going on till evening. His body was taken out on Thursday morning and cremated after an autopsy. Sachin has elderly parents, a wife and two young children. He was supporting his family by working as a labourer. The family has been facing a big crisis as he is unable to earn a living.

In separate incident a 27-year-old man from Belgaum drowned in the Chandrabhaga River near the Pundalik Temple in Pandharpur on Friday morning. The incident has raised concerns as heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to rising water levels ahead of the Ashadhi Yatra.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Pawale. He had come to Pandharpur with friends for the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage and entered the river for a holy dip around 7 a.m. According to the reports, he misjudged the water’s depth and was swept away. His body was recovered after a four-hour search operation.