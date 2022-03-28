Bharat Bandh: Maharashtra electricity supply likely to be affected as coal employees go on strike

A 48 hours Bharat bandh or a nationwide strike called by different trade unions to protest against government policies has kicked off in several states on Monday. The strike will be observed for two days, March 28 and 29.

The Joint Forum of Central Trade Unions has announced a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. As announced, the strike has started. Many central trade unions have participated in this, mainly in electricity and banking. This is affecting the day to day life of the general public. It is likely to be dark in many parts of the state as coal workers are on strike.

Many unions are on strike today, including the union of Weston Coalfields, which supplies coal to several power plants in the state. Many of those working in the mines will be on strike for two days and that is why many power plants in the state have only two and a half days of coal reserves. T



Days of power station stock

Khaparkheda 10

Chandrapur 8

Paras 2.5

Parli 2.7

Bhusaval 2

Nashik 2

Koradi 2

If we look at the state level only, the state has abundant coal reserves as compared to the overall demand. However, as it is not distributed evenly at every centre, power generation in centres like Paras, Parli, Bhusawal, Nashik, Koradi may come to a standstill. One of the reasons for this is that once the workers return to work, it will take the next two days for the coal supply to be restored and to reach the coal stations.