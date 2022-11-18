Bharat Jodo Yatra proceeds to Shegaon in its last leg in Maharashtra



The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress resumed from Balapur in Akola district on the 12th day of its Maharashtra leg on Friday morning and is heading towards Shegoan in Buldhana district, where Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally.

The yatra began at 6 am from a Zilla Parishad school at Kupta in Balapur. It will reach Shegaon during its morning break, where the Congress leader will visit the famous Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj temple. Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi in the morning session of the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi waved at the crowds gathered along the route to greet him early morning and also interacted with them. A public meeting will be addressed by Gandhi at Shegaon in the evening. The Congress has planned a show of strength at the rally with party workers from all over the state coming to attend it, its leaders said.

This is the 72nd day of the yatra, which will enter Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on November 20 night from Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district. The yatra will take a break on November 21, the party has said.