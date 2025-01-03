Bharatshet Gogawale Takes Charge as Minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme in Maharashtra Cabinet (Watch Video)

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena leader Bharatshet Gogawale assumed the role of the Minister for the Employment Guarantee Scheme in Maharashtra’s cabinet. His appointment marks a crucial step in the state's ongoing political shifts.

Upon taking charge, Minister Gogawale made a noteworthy statement regarding the leadership changes in the cabinet. "I had already mentioned that our three leaders were the caretaker ministers. Let's see what happens next. This is just the first step, and many more steps will follow," Gogawale remarked. He further added, “If they are to praise them for the next five years, then what else is left for them to do?"

Gogawale's journey from the son of a farmer to a three-term MLA exemplifies a remarkable climb in the local political arena. He has effectively represented the Mahad constituency in Raigad district, gaining recognition for his solid rapport with local residents and his approachable demeanor. His residence is often bustling with visitors seeking his assistance, reflecting his strong connection with the community. Gogawale has been a vocal supporter of Eknath Shinde, who recently led a rebellion against then-Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. After the 2019 Assembly elections, Thackeray ended the alliance with the BJP and allied with the Congress and NCP.