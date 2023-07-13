Bhiwandi: BJP workshop turns dramatic as three MLAs get trapped in elevator

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently conducting a workshop at Saya Grand Club in Bhiwandi. The workshop has gathered all BJP MLAs and MPs in attendance. However, an unexpected incident occurred when three MLAs got stuck in the elevator. Pravin Darekar, Manda Mhatre, and Shweta Mahale were among those trapped in the elevator, as per the reports in Saam.

According to the reports, BJP leader and Rural Development Minister, Girish Mahajan, extended his assistance to the trapped MLAs and successfully rescued them. Showing remarkable strength and resourcefulness, Girish Mahajan skillfully managed to open the elevator door and safely extract the MLAs from the confined space.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated the Mahavijay 2024 campaign with the aim of securing victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra. As part of this campaign, training sessions are being conducted in Bhiwandi for all party MLAs and MPs. The training sessions will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who will guide and mentor the party members during the sessions.