Bhiwandi: Irani Gang Member arrested in Chain Snatching Case

The Bhiwandi Crime Branch, Unit 2 has arrested Abbas Shabbir Jaffery (23), the active leader of a notorious Iranian gang and a habitual gold chain snatcher. He has been arrested from Bhiwandi on January 3 at 10 pm. The police have also recovered 306 grams of gold jewelry, three motorcycles, and four mobile phones worth Rs 23.89 lakh from his possession.

The Thane police commissionerate had issued orders to the crime branch to curb gold chain snatching and to crack down on the perpetrators of these crimes.

The police have cracked 19 cases of gold chain snatching, motorcycle theft, and mobile phone theft in the jurisdiction of various police stations in the Thane commissionerate. Jaffery has confessed to the three cases in Bhiwandi, two cases in Kalyan, three cases in Ulhasnagar, and 11 cases in Thane.

Jaffery was previously arrested by the Thane crime branch in 2022 for gold chain snatching. Eight cases were registered against him at that time. He was in jail for eight months. After being released, he committed the same crimes again, the police said.