Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh Raises Alarm Over Mumbai-Nashik Highway Congestion in Assembly



The chronic issue of traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Nashik highway was brought to the forefront of political discourse late last night when MLA from Bhiwandi (East) Rais Sheikh raised the matter in the state assembly. Sheikh highlighted the stark contrast between the state's economic ambitions and the ground reality of its infrastructure. "If Maharashtra's goal is to become a $1 trillion economy, then why aren't we improving our existing infrastructure?" he questioned, pointing out that the journey from Nashik to Mumbai can take up to 8 to10 hours.

The MLA's concerns come on the heels of a recent traffic crisis that saw thousands of travelers stranded for hours on the highway on Sunday. Commuters report widespread issues, including severe potholes at Bhiwandi, Mankoli, Igatpuri, and Sinnar Phata, causing significant delays and vehicle damage.

Sheikh emphasized Bhiwandi's importance as a logistics hub and a major job generator in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). However, he lamented that despite its economic significance, the city's infrastructure needs remain neglected.

"What is the PWD Minister doing?" told LokmatTimes.com, expressing frustration over the lack of improvement in traffic conditions despite several meetings. He also called attention to the fact that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who hails from Thane district, has not addressed Bhiwandi's issues.

The traffic congestion is not just an inconvenience but is beginning to have wider economic implications. Residents complaint about frequent accidents and missed flights to severe mental distress. Few people from real- estate sector are complaining of depreciating property capital values near the most congested bottlenecks.

As the state government touts job creation in its budget, the Assembly debate highlights the urgent need for infrastructure development to support economic growth. The question remains: can Maharashtra build "a simple road that solves this issue," as MLA Sheikh puts it, or will traffic continue to stall the state's trillion-dollar ambitions?

